Tony Khan Addresses His Meeting With Shane McMahon

AEW President Tony Khan has spoken about his meeting with Shane McMahon at a private Arlington airport and the likelihood of his attending the promotion. If he joins AEW, he might work both on-air and behind the scenes.

McMahon has attempted to return to the company, but those in charge seem uninterested in his comeback. WWE talent believes Shane will make at least one appearance in AEW. You can read McMahon’s statement on the meeting here.

During an appearance on Sedano & Kap, the AEW President was asked about their encounter.

Khan said, “Well, as I understand, he’s not doing anything with WWE, and I had a really nice visit with him. I heard from a lot of people that he was interested in talking, and it had become, frankly, a big media story to the point where I was getting asked on the record questions about it, and I answered them just like I’ll answer you now. In advance of, I had never met him and my first conversation with him, there was a lot of buzz about this. I thought it would certainly be worth talking and I have a lot of respect for him. I had never met him, but he seemed like a really nice guy. I sat down with him. He was fantastic. I really enjoyed talking with him. He is a very smart person about wrestling and I thought he was a great guy. I was down there in Dallas and he was in Dallas. We have a lot of mutual friends and we both happened to be in Dallas. A mutual friend linked us up, who is one of the bigger names in pro wrestling, and that friend put us on a group chat. I had a really nice talk, and I really enjoyed visiting with him. Clearly, there was a lot of interest in it. Somebody, in the middle of talking at an airport conference room, somebody just busted in and took a photo. I think that’s fine. I enjoyed the conversation, and there is nothing wrong with a couple of people getting together and talking about wrestling. That’s part of what makes wrestling so great. There is a lot to talk about, and we’re all fans at heart. It’s a big thing. It’s exciting. It was nice to talk to him. I don’t know what’s to come, but it’s an exciting time in AEW.”

