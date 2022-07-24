Tony Khan Addresses His Tweet Referencing Vince McMahon’s Retirement

As PWMania.com previously reported, several people in the wrestling business, including AEW President Tony Khan, responded to Vince McMahon’s retirement.

After the 2022 ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV, Khan addressed his tweet in which he referred to himself as the “longest-tenured CEO” in professional wrestling.

“I was referencing AEW Rampage is on and just a fact. Of the big, major companies, of what I would consider The Big Three, I am the longest tenured. (NJPW President Takami) Ohbari and now there is a new CEO there (in WWE). If you consider it pro wrestling, then I think it’s a fair statement. I thought it was a factual statement, a note to promote Rampage, but that’s all it was. I can’t say anything else about it. I hopefully, maybe got some eyeballs on Rampage and I really care about Rampage a lot.”

Here’s a clip from the media conference: