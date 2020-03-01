Tony Khan Addresses If AEW Dynamite Will Move To Monday Nights

While Cody Rhodes recently teased the idea of AEW Dynamite moving to Monday Nights, AEW President Tony Khan stated the following during AEW Revolution’s post-show media conference…

“I think Cody brings (a lot) to the company both on-screen and off-screen. He is one of my best friends. That may be his view for 5 years. As his personal view and that might even be his view as the executive vice president but as the president and CEO, I am telling you we are on Wednesday nights, I want to be on Wednesday nights.

I have no intention of moving for a variety of reasons and I am really happy with where we are (in the) the relationship with TNT. It’s a night that works great for them. We have been a top performer for them. We are doing great on Wednesdays and I want to stay there.”