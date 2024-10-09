Tony Khan Addresses Issues At AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday

AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday has come and gone.

But not without its’ fair share of challenges and changes.

AEW President Tony Khan addressed these in a brief statement shared via X after the October 8 show at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington.

“Thank you all who watched Tuesday Night AEW Dynamite tonight,” Khan wrote via X. “I’m proud of Team AEW pulling together despite numerous challenges and changes out of our control!”

Khan continued, “We appreciate you all who watched tonight!”