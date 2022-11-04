Tony Khan Addresses Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with SI.com for Q&A. The following is an excerpt from the interview.

SI: “The hiring of Jeff Jarrett is significant for AEW. His new position as director of business development will have a focus on live events. Does that mean we will see an emphasis on AEW live events in 2023?”

TK: “Yes. It makes a lot of sense for AEW to expand our live calendar in 2023 and beyond. There are many places in the U.S. and all over the world where AEW is very popular, and this is a strategic opportunity to expand. We also have Ring of Honor. There are a lot of exciting possibilities for us in live events, and Jeff has such extensive experience as a third-generation businessman in pro wrestling. He’s got tremendous experience in a number of fields, including live event promotions and international distribution. His insight and knowledge are very valuable, and I’m excited to have Jeff join our great team.”