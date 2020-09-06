Tony Khan Addresses Matt Hardy Injury Scare At All Out

In a post-AEW All Out press conference, Tony Khan commented on the Matt Hardy injury scare during his match against Sammy Guevara. According to Khan, the doctor gave Hardy a concussion test which Hardy passed. Khan stated that he was “extremely concerned” about Hardy finishing the match and climbing the scaffold which is why he wanted to make sure the doctor cleared Hardy before continuing. Hardy was taken to the hospital after the match as a precautionary measure.

Tony Khan is adamant that there was enough time from the injury to clearing Matt Hardy for the doctor to make a decision. pic.twitter.com/VgCHY8tenh — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) September 6, 2020