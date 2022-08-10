Tony Khan Addresses Rumors of ‘Locker Room Unhappiness’ in AEW

Some AEW stars have hinted that they are unhappy with how they were booked for the promotion and with the amount of television time they are getting. Additionally, it has been suggested that now that Triple H is in charge of creative, wrestlers may switch to WWE.

The lack of TV time or contact has been given as a reason by wrestlers who left AEW after their contracts expired, including Joey Janela and Alan Angels, as to why they chose not to re-sign.

Khan recently spoke appeared on Superstar Crossover with Josh Martinez for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Khan said they have a fantastic crew and are pleased with the performances they’ve given. He put over the most recent AEW promotions and added new members to the team.

“We have a great crew. We’re very happy with the shows we’ve been doing. We have a great team of people. I recently did some promotions and added to the team. With a new group, hopefully, the communication is only going to get better because I can only be in so many places at one time and talk to so many people with such a big team. I think that’ll help. In general, I think we have a really great environment and a great backstage. Overall, it’s been a great summer for us and it’s only going to get better. A lot of the biggest stars in AEW have been out, so it’s been great for us to maintain this position. Last week, on Wednesday night, AEW Dynamite, number one show on all of cable. That’s been the case six out of the last seven weeks. That kind of consistency has been thanks to our wrestlers, our staff, and most importantly the wrestling fans that have kept us going. Friday Night Rampage, we did our best number in a long time, being top five on Friday on cable.”

Khan stated that some of their top talents have been out of action and will be returning. He also mentioned Dynamite’s popularity in the ratings.

“There is a lot of really good camaraderie and momentum. I can’t get everybody on the show. It is challenging, in some ways, when you have three hours of television. I get that, if you’re looking at a competitor that has seven hours of television, the people in that company are twice as likely to be on TV if you look at it that way. It’s very competitive for spots, but it also means people have to do the most to maximize the time they do get, wherever it is, whether it’s on TV or streaming, and I do think our TV show and the participation we’ve had from fans and why we all feel so good this year to is, it’s great to be back on the road this last year after doing the shows in lockdown and a sometimes empty stadium. Overall, I think the vibe is positive and we’re all really excited. It’s a big time of year for AEW with All Out coming up, one of the biggest events on the calendar, and we approach one of our biggest TV event of the year, coming up to New York for AEW Grand Slam.”

You can listen to the complete interview below:



(h/t to Fightful.com for the transcription)