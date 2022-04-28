Tony Khan Addresses Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti’s Mixed Fan Reactions

AEW President Tony Khan commented on the mixed reactions that Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti have been getting as of late, during an appearance on the Superstar Crossover podcast:

“I think Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti have created a very polarizing reaction. They were red hot as babyfaces both of them separately, I believe. I think Sammy was a great, young babyface coming off some really big wins. He is a great TNT Champion and Tay Conti is a great wrestler who has improved so much and, in fact, she was voted The Most Improved Wrestler of the Year award last year in the Observer Awards, voted by the fans. She also had so many exciting matches coming so cool close to winning the championship on pay-per-view against Dr. Britt Baker, then great matches with Jade Cargill, and a huge emotional win in the Street Fight teaming with Anna Jay against Penelope Ford and The Bunny. So, I would like to you know, say that they both have come so far individually but then together, they have really created this polarizing reaction. It’s unlike anything I’ve seen when they’re together and fans don’t like them. I think it’s interesting.”



(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)