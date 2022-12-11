Tony Khan Addresses Trent Seven’s AEW/ROH Status After Rampage Debut On Friday

On the December 9th edition of AEW Rampage, former NXT UK star and current free agent Trent Seven made his AEW debut. He challenged for the AEW All-Atlantic Title currently held by Orange Cassidy. Despite being a very good match, Seven was unsuccessful in winning the All-Atlantic Title as Cassidy was victorious.

Trent Seven appeared in the crowd during the ROH Final Battle PPV on December 10th.

During the ROH Final Battle media scrum, Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman asked Tony Khan about the AEW/ROH status of Trent Seven and he mentioned that we could very well see Seven back in AEW or in ROH in the future:

“He’s been in Texas, he obviously wrestled on ‘AEW Rampage’ last night, he could appear with us again,” said Tony Khan. “He couldn’t certainly appear with us again. He’s come and done really nice. So he’s been here for appearance. He competed last night and was here watching the show very keenly. He could be a good opponent for any champions in Ring of Honor. He was great in a championship match last night. Great show last night.”

Trent Seven is a former co holder of the WWE NXT UK Tag Team Titles and WWE NXT Tag Team Titles with Tyler Bate. They were known as Moustache Mountain.

Seven became a free agent in August 2022 after the WWE announced that NXT UK was going on hiatus.

Check out the complete ROH Final Battle 2022 post-show media scrum below.