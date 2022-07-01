Tony Khan Addresses Why AEW’s Online Experience Is Important to Their Growth

Digital media, according to AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan, has played a major role in the company’s expansion.

Khan recently discussed the value of having the online experience when AEW was just getting off the ground in an interview with John Chidley-Hill of The Canadian Press. With two shows, Dark and Dark: Elevation, running exclusively on YouTube, it was highlighted that AEW’s economic model is centered on digital media.

“It’s been a huge part of our growth. I don’t think it was possible to launch AEW without the TV deal being originally in place at the time and that wouldn’t have been possible if we hadn’t had the online experience,” Khan said. “The more ways you can make your shows and wrestlers available to fans and create awareness of the product, that’s a good thing. For the hardcore fans, there’s tons of demand for more content than even what we already provide, which is a lot.”

Khan claimed that because YouTube, podcasts, and wrestler vlogs are accessible internationally, the web shows are useful for reaching audiences outside of the United States.

