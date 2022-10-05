Tony Khan Addresses Why He Hasn’t Updated the AEW Power Rankings

According to AEW President, CEO, General Manager, and Head of Creative Tony Khan, the AEW weekly Power Rankings have not been updated since late August for a reason.

Khan was recently asked by ComicBook’s Connor Casey if the concept of AEW’s rankings system is dead.

“I haven’t updated it lately because I think so much has been fluid, coming out of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions in particular,” Khan said. “It’s a fluid situation coming out of Grand Slam and I think now I’m reevaluating it and quite possibly (I) could bring them back soon, but certainly made a lot of changes for the better that led to our best ratings of the year in many ways because we really zoned in and have had, I think, a lot of our best shows in recent months.”

The AEW Power Rankings have not been updated since the All Out go-home edition of Dynamite on August 31.