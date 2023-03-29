Tony Khan Addresses Why MJF Did Not Turn Babyface In AEW Despite Positive Crowd Reactions

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with LATimes.com for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Khan explained why AEW world champion MJF did not turn babyface in 2022 despite positive crowd reactions:

“I listen to the fans. When the reactions were so massive, I had to at least think about [making MJF a good guy], but MJF is the world’s best young pro wrestler and one of the best pro wrestling heels of any age I’ve ever seen and I think his ability to antagonize the other wrestlers and the crowd is unparalleled. AEW is at its strongest when MJF is at his worst as a villain.”