Tony Khan Addresses WWE Management Changes Following Vince McMahon’s Departure

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with SportsGrid.com for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, han gave his thoughts on the management changes in WWE as a result of Vince McMahon’s retirement:

“It’s going to change the competition, but I think that’s a good thing. AEW’s got a big fan base. We’re on in 130 countries now around the world, and here in the US, we’ve built a great fanbase … And the competition is going to change. It’s a different person in the chair, opposite me, but I don’t think that’s going to be a bad thing for the wrestling fan necessarily.”

“I think that’s always been a concern, but now probably more so than ever, I imagine great wrestlers are going to be in demand. And again, I think this is probably going to be good for the wrestling fans because that’s one of the most exciting things about pro wrestling: free agency. It’s one of those things that was really missing from the sport for almost two decades before AEW came in, because there was not a legitimate competitor in the free agent market, and now there is. I think it’s going to be some exciting times ahead, hopefully for many years to come. One of the worst things that happened, I think, in American sports in my lifetime was when WCW closed down. And there should always be another national wrestling company.”

You can watch the interview below: