Tony Khan and AEW Wish Dustin Rhodes A Happy Birthday, Daniel Bryan – CM Punk, NJPW

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Tony Khan and AEW wished Dustin Rhodes a happy 51st birthday today.

– Daniel Bryan won ROH’s Bracket of Honor Championship. Bryan defeated CM Punk in the fan voting of the finals:

– New Japan Pro Wrestling posted the following video, promoting their Tokon Shop Global:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR