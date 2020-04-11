Tony Khan and AEW Wish Dustin Rhodes A Happy Birthday, Daniel Bryan – CM Punk, NJPW

– Tony Khan and AEW wished Dustin Rhodes a happy 51st birthday today.

Happy Birthday to my friend & boyhood hero @dustinrhodes, 1 of the best wrestlers in the world today & for the past 30 years. He’s currently one of the favorites to win the #TNTChampionshipTournament on #AEWDynamite. He’s also 1 of the best minds for wrestling & is a good friend. pic.twitter.com/W7ucQkwiZ2 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 11, 2020

– Daniel Bryan won ROH’s Bracket of Honor Championship. Bryan defeated CM Punk in the fan voting of the finals:

BRYAN DANIELSON WINS BRACKET OF HONOR CHAMPIONSHIP Danielson defeated CM Punk in the finals of the Bracket of Honor online tournament: https://t.co/gp7Sm25VwU Thank you for voting! Should we have another online tournament? pic.twitter.com/0JpNxr0iKh — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 10, 2020

– New Japan Pro Wrestling posted the following video, promoting their Tokon Shop Global: