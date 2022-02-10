Tony Khan and NJPW Comment On Jay White’s AEW Debut

As seen on the February 9th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, NJPW’s Jay White went through the “forbidden door” and made AEW Dynamite debut.

AEW President Tony Khan wrote the following regarding White’s appearance:

“I didn’t secure Jay White until Sunday. I realized after the fact that Friday night I butchered my own definition of Forbidden Door in hyping tonight. I heard the fans’ feedback, & wanted to ensure that tonight was a special AEW Dynamite for all. Thank you everyone who watched!”

NJPW issued a statement regarding White’s debut via the promotion’s official website:

Jay White made a shocking appearance on AEW Dynamite this week, and made a swift alliance with Adam Cole and the Young Bucks.

Cole and the Bucks interrupted an interview with Rocky Romero and Beretta on Dynamite, as Roppongi Vice is set to reunite for one night only this week on Rampage to face their classic IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship rivals. Romero would be laid out with a BTE Trigger, before the Switchblade entered, exchanging knowing glances with Adam Cole before sending Beretta face first into a parked truck. Matt and Nick Jackson seemed less pleased with this alliance, which is set to develop in the coming weeks.