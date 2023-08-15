Tony Khan And Rob Van Dam Have Discussed Doing More In AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke on his podcast, “1 Of A Kind With RVD,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the following about the match with Perry:

“I didn’t expect anyone to have RVD signs and stuff like that and to be so in unison, happy to have RVD there, and so it was really cool. It was cool to go out there. When I put him on the guardrail and I went up and I got to do my thing and just to hear everybody pop, it’s like, what? I was like, Oh, you guys ready to do this? I mean, that’s a real moment. I love that. They told me beforehand that the apron, which is the part on the outside of the ropes of the canvas area, that it’s a little wider than normal because they like to do sh*t on the apron.”

On Perry:

“I thought he’s really good. I saw him when he was training. Katie (Forbes) would train at this wrestling school in LA called Santino Brothers. Sometimes I would go there with her and mostly just stretch, you know, while everyone’s working out. Jungle Boy was there so he was training and stuff. So obviously, he’s come a long way since then, but yeah, dude, he’s comfortable out there and smooth. I met him when he was a little kid when I met his dad. Luke was a wrestling fan and so when we were at the Staples Center, it was probably 2001, I remember meeting Luke Perry and his little kid.”

His interaction with Tony Khan:

“He was very thankful. He loved the match. He said it was awesome and it was awesome having me there.”

If Khan asked him back:

“Was it talked about between me and Tony about me coming back? Yeah. The details of that conversation, we’ll have to wait and see.”

If there was heat between himself and The Young Bucks:

“I said something about when they walked by me, I guess in WWE, how they didn’t introduce themselves, which to old school rules, that was, I don’t want to call it a commandment. I guess it is actually, you know, it’s one of the biblical commandments of the dressing room, especially when you’re new. You’re supposed to introduce yourself a certain way, protocol, just like the fu**ing mafia. A made man cannot introduce himself to another made man. A made man has to be introduced by someone else in the middle, and we had our protocols too. Anyway, I just pointed that out, you know, they didn’t shake my hand or whatever. But I also did throw in something that could be taken as an insult, which I didn’t own up to at first because I was like, all I said was they didn’t shake my hand. But I did say something about them looking like two high schoolers, so that was something that was provoking, you know, looking back at it. I don’t think I even realized it when I said it, or maybe I did, but either way. They did the same thing a couple of nights later or something to Booker T and Booker T posted something about, ‘I see with my friend Rob’s talking about. You will shake my hand the next time you walk by me’ or something like that. Then Goldust had the same experience and then he said something about it. Then I saw while these two guys were in Japan, one of them is doing the RVD thing when they come out and the other one is doing Booker. I thought that was great, but that’s the whole heat that I know of anyway. I thought that it was great that they were capitalizing on it.”

