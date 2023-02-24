Tony Khan And Warner Bros. Discovery Highlight This Week’s AEW Dynamite Ratings & Viewership

As PWMania.com previously reported, this week’s AEW Dynamite from the Footprint Center in Phoenix drew 1.028 million viewers and a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This was the highest total audience for Dynamite since the Third Anniversary episode on October 5, and the highest key demo rating since the Grand Slam episode on September 21. The full ratings report is available by clicking here.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening to celebrate the episode’s success and to thank fans for tuning in.

“Thank you everyone who watched @AEWonTV last night! Last night’s show was our biggest tv audience so far in 2023, and thanks to your support Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS last night was the #1 show on cable/satellite for an exciting show with a great live crowd in Phoenix!,” Khan wrote.

Following that, Warner Bros. Discover issued a press release touting this week’s Dynamite ratings success on TBS. They delivered the following:

TBS’ AEW: Dynamite was Cable’s #1 Program on Wednesday

TBS’ “AEW: Dynamite” was Cable’s #1 program among P2+ on Wednesday, February 22 at 8:00p.m., delivering a .58 rating and attracting over 1M viewers. Please see ratings highlights and program details below.

AEW: Dynamite

454K P18-49 (0.73 Rtg) / 544K P25-54 (0.91 Rtg) / 1028K P2+ (0.58 Rtg)

– Ranked #1 on cable for Wednesday in total day among P18-49

– +29% among P18-49, +28% among P25-54, and +25% among P2+ vs. prior week’s episode

Last night’s “AEW: Dynamite” was live from Phoenix, Ariz., and featured Jon Moxley facing Evil Uno, ten teams competing in the REVOLUTION Tag Team Battle Royale, All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defending against Wheeler Yuta, Skye Blue facing Saraya, and former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed taking on Big Bill & Lee Moriarty. The action-packed night also included appearances from Christian Cage and Jungle Boy, and strong words turned into blows between Bryan Danielson and MJF ahead of their 60-minute Iron Man match for the AEW World Championship at AEW REVOLUTION, live next Sunday, March 5 on PPV.

In addition, AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan and Adam Cole also announced that TBS has greenlit its first new unscripted series of 2023, further expanding its All Elite Wrestling franchise with “AEW: All Access” – a follow-doc from the perspectives of the league’s biggest stars. The new series, which is slated to premiere this March, is billed as the ultimate behind-the-scenes experience for fans, and will feature Adam Cole, Dr. Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, The Young Bucks, Saraya, Wardlow, Eddie Kingston and Tony Khan.

For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. “AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. on TBS and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television.