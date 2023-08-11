Tony Khan Announces AEW To Donate Proceeds To Maui Fire Victims

Tony Khan is donating the proceeds to next week’s AEW programming for a good cause.

On Friday, the AEW and ROH President took to social media and announced that due to the horrific fires in Maui, the company has changed their schedule to provide assistance.

“Based on the horrific fires in Maui, I’ve changed AEW’s upcoming schedule to provide assistance,” he began. “Next week on Wed/Fri/Sat, it’s AEW Fight For The Fallen 2023 on AEW Dynamite, AEW Rampage [and] AEW Collision.”

Khan continued, “Proceeds from AEW on 8/16 Nashville + 8/19 Lexington will go to Maui Food Bank.”