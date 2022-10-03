Tony Khan Announces Big Title Match For AEW Dynamite 3-Year Anniversary On 10/5/2022

You can officially pencil in a new championship contest for this week’s three-year anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the three-year anniversary episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce a special TNT Championship Open Challenge match.

“This Wednesday, October 5, Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite 3 Year Anniversary Show LIVE on TBS Network @ 8pm ET/7pm CT. TNT Championship Open Challenge [with] ‘Mr. Mayhem’ Wardlow vs. ‘The Machine’ Brian Cage,” wrote Khan via his official Twitter page. “See you all on Wednesday night to celebrate 3 great years of AEW Dynamite!”

Check out Tony Khan's announcement tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of the AEW and ROH President