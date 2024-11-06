Tony Khan Announces Bobby Lashley Is Officially “All Elite”

Bobby Lashley is #AllElite.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the news, and the opening segment for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on X.

“It’s official: Bobby Lashley is All Elite,” Khan wrote. “Don’t miss AEW on TV Live at 8pm ET/7pm CT On TBS Network TONIGHT!”

He added, “Bobby Lashley + The Hurt Syndicate will kick off Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite on TBS for the first time ever TONIGHT!”

Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results.