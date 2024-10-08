Tony Khan Announces Britt Baker Will Miss AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday

The lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show has been altered a bit.

Heading into tonight’s show, which begins at the special start time of 9/8c, Tony Khan released a video announcing Dr. Britt Baker would be missing the show due to illness.

As a result, Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Nyla Rose has been announced in place of the originally planned Baker vs. Nightingale bout.

