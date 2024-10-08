Tony Khan Announces Britt Baker Will Miss AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday

The lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show has been altered a bit.
Heading into tonight’s show, which begins at the special start time of 9/8c, Tony Khan released a video announcing Dr. Britt Baker would be missing the show due to illness.
As a result, Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Nyla Rose has been announced in place of the originally planned Baker vs. Nightingale bout.
Tony Khan announced on his Tik Tok that Britt Baker is not going to be able to wrestle Willow Nightingale due to feeling ill.
So tonight on Dynamite it will be a four way
WILLOW VS SARAYA VS NYLA ROSE VS JAMIE HAYTER. pic.twitter.com/sb8vzvvvJf
— Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) October 8, 2024
Special Tuesday Night #AEWDynamite
Special Start Time
9pm ET/8pm CT
TONIGHT
4-Way Match
Anything Goes@jmehytr vs @willowwrestles vs @Saraya vs @NylaRoseBeast
Winner Fights @MariahMayx for the Women's World Title Saturday at #AEWWrestleDream
Don't miss Tuesday Dynamite TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/xVIcTe3Ziv
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 8, 2024