Tony Khan Announces “Dream Match” For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

For next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan announced the following via Twitter:

“This Wednesday, March 22 Independence, MO

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite @TBSNetwork LIVE

Dream Match

@KennyOmegamanX vs @vikingo_aaa

In a dream match that was postponed in 2021, Kenny Omega will finally go one-on-one vs the amazing El Hijo del Vikingo LIVE on TBS this Wednesday!”

The match was scheduled for AAA’s Triplemania Regia in December 2021, but it was forced to be canceled due to Omega’s injuries. Omega eventually vacated the AAA Mega Championship.

