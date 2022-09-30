Tony Khan Announces Extended Edition Of AEW Dynamite For Next Week’s Anniversary Special

Tony Khan is staying busy on social media.

The AEW President took to Twitter on Friday to comment about a rare statistic stemming from this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

“Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite after #GrandSlam was the first Dynamite with 3 lengthy live promo segs in one show since 12/9/20 following #WinterIsComing. Both 12/9/20 + this week needed these promos to follow up on newsworthy supercards; I promise we won’t lose focus on the wrestling!”

Khan also chimed in on social media to make an announcement regarding the length of next week’s special anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

“To celebrate 3 years of @AEWonTV, the #AEWDynamite anniversary show this Wednesday has 15 minutes extra runtime, 2:15 total! + #BattleOfTheBeltsIV LIVE next Friday after a live Rampage! Thank you @WBD for the special anniversary next week! See you TONIGHT for #AEWRampage on TNT.”

Finally, the AEW and ROH President posted this one about tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT and more on next week’s anniversary episode of the AEW on TBS program.

“Expect a lot of great wrestling + a lot of fun stuff next week to celebrate 3 years of @AEWonTV! In addition to the great action set for next week, the informative video packages are here to stay. The last stop on the road to our Anniversary week is #AEWRampage TONIGHT on TNT!”

