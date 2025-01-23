Tony Khan Announces Late Changes To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

By
Matt Boone
-

AEW President Tony Khan has surfaced on social media to announce the cancellation of an advertised match for tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Khan wrote the following via X:

“Due to flight cancelations from winter weather, we must postpone tonight’s Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne match to a future date. The match will be rescheduled, + we’re going to all come together to have a great show tonight,
it starts very soon.”

It was also announced that Hangman Page will be in action tonight.

