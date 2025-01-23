Tony Khan Announces Late Changes To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has surfaced on social media to announce the cancellation of an advertised match for tonight’s AEW Dynamite.
Khan wrote the following via X:
“Due to flight cancelations from winter weather, we must postpone tonight’s Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne match to a future date. The match will be rescheduled, + we’re going to all come together to have a great show tonight,
it starts very soon.”
It was also announced that Hangman Page will be in action tonight.
