Tony Khan Announces Megan Bayne vs. TBA For 4/12 AEW Collision

Tony Khan has made a new announcement regarding this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Heading into the April 12 episode of the weekly AEW on TNT and MAX prime time program, the AEW President has announced that Megan Bayne will be in action against an opponent yet to be announced.

Previously announced for the 4/12 show is an appearance by FTR, Anthony Bowens vs. Blake Christian, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brody King in an Owen Hart Cup men’s match, as well as a pair of Owen Hart Cup women’s matches, with Athena vs. Harley Cameron and Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz.