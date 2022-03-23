Tony Khan Announces Opening Match For AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan has announced CM Punk vs. Dax Harwood for the opening match on AEW Dynamite tonight. This will be Punk’s first appearance since beating MJF at Revolution.

Here is the updated lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Cedar Park TX-

-Dax Harwood vs. CM Punk in the opening match

-AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa will appear

-Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch (Kris Statlander banned from ringside)

-MJF speaks for first time since costing Wardlow the TNT Championship

-Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. Alex Reynolds & Jon Silver

-Adam Cole vs. Jay Lethal

-Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. The Varsity Blonds

-Sting, Darby Allin & The Hardy Boyz vs. The Butcher, The Blade & Private Party (Texas Tornado Match)