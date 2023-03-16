Tony Khan Announces Sarah Stock Has Signed With AEW Following Dynamite Tapings (Photos)

Sarah Stock, a veteran wrestler and coach, has joined AEW.

AEW President Tony Khan announced that Stock has joined the company. He then introduced her to the audience between Dynamite and Rampage tapings in Winnipeg.

Stock has agreed to work as a Coach/Producer, according to PWInsider. Wednesday night’s tapings in Winnipeg marked her first night on the job with AEW.

Stock made her wrestling debut in 2002 and has since had success in AAA, CMLL, Japan, Shimmer, and TNA/Impact. In April 2015, she worked as a WWE Performance Center Guest Coach, which led to WWE hiring her to work full-time as a Coach at the Performance Center beginning in September 2015. Stock was furloughed on April 15, 2020, along with other COVID-19 budget cuts, and then officially released on September 10.

Stock, 44, retired from wrestling for the most part in 2015, but she did return to CMLL for a special six-woman match in July 2022.

