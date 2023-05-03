Tony Khan Announces That Will Washington Is “All Elite”

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Will Washington, formerly of Fightful, has joined All Elite Wrestling.

Khan tweeted, “He’s the new AEW Wrestling Administration Coordinator, working in many areas of wrestling: live events, social media, creative, PR, he has a great wrestling mind, he’s here backstage TONIGHT at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite live on TBS, and it’s official, @WilliamRBR is All Elite!”