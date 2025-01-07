Tony Khan Announces Will Ospreay vs. Buddy Matthews For 1/8 AEW Dynamite

The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

In addition to Bobby Lashley vs. Mark Briscoe in one-on-one action being added to the lineup for the January 8 episode of AEW Dynamite in Clarksville, TN., another new match was made official on Tuesday afternoon.

AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media this afternoon to officially announce the addition of Will Ospreay vs. Buddy Matthews for the 1/8 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS live prime time Wednesday night program.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated advertised lineup heading into AEW Dynamite on January 8 in Clarksville, Tennessee:

* Kenny Omega returns

* MJF will appear live

* Jeff Jarrett to appear

* Bobby Lashley vs. Mark Briscoe

* Will Ospreay vs. Buddy Matthews

* Casino Gauntlet for AEW title shot at Maximum Carnage

