Tony Khan Appears On AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on the first edition of AEW Dark: Elevation which premiered on Monday night. Khan, who was billed as the AEW General Manager, announced a match between AEW Champion Kenny Omega and Matt Sydal for the March 24th edition of Dynamite after Omega had attacked Sydal.
There were fans that criticized the segment since Khan stated that he wouldn’t appear on AEW television as a character. Tony Schiavone addressed the situation:
I know @TonyKhan very well. He never wants to take up TV time with an appearance, but needed to deliver a message tonight on #Elevation to an out-of-control Kenny Omega. He’s never done that on Dynamite and never intends to, but tonight he was the only one that could do it. @AEW
— Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) March 16, 2021
The #AEW GM @TonyKhan has spoken!
Watch #AEWDarkElevation NOW – https://t.co/VQ6I6DauND pic.twitter.com/2StJoqpngg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2021