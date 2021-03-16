Tony Khan Appears On AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on the first edition of AEW Dark: Elevation which premiered on Monday night. Khan, who was billed as the AEW General Manager, announced a match between AEW Champion Kenny Omega and Matt Sydal for the March 24th edition of Dynamite after Omega had attacked Sydal.

There were fans that criticized the segment since Khan stated that he wouldn’t appear on AEW television as a character. Tony Schiavone addressed the situation: