Tony Khan Asked About AEW Interest In Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) was rumored to make her AEW debut at the January 11th, 2022 edition of Dynamite in Los Angeles, but she did not appear.

AEW President Tony Khan was asked about AEW’s potential interest in Mercedes during the 2023 AEW Revolution post-show media scrum, and here is Khan’s response:

“I have a ton of respect for the IWGP Women’s World Champion, she’s a tremendous wrestler. I wouldn’t want to comment on discussions I’ve had with any wrestler who is a free agent, in particular, a wrestler who is a champion of one of our partners. A ton of respect for that great wrestler and somebody that any wrestling company would be very fortunate to have wrestling for them.”

You can watch the complete media scrum below:



(h/t to Fightful for transcription)