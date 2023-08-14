Tony Khan Asked About CM Punk’s Shot At Adam Page From After AEW Collision Went Off The Air

As PWMania.com previously reported, after the August 12th, 2023 edition of AEW Collision concluded, CM Punk cut a promo for the live crowd in which he took a shot at “Hangman” Adam Page. Punk and The Young Bucks reportedly have an agreement not to publicly criticize each other, but Page is not one of them.

AEW President Tony Khan was asked on the Battleground podcast if he had anything to say about Punk’s shot at Page and the report that Page was told not to enter the building for Collision.

Khan said, “No, not really. I thought it was a great show on Saturday night. I don’t have any further comment to that, but I’m glad people are still very interested in our wrestlers and what’s happening after the wrestling shows. We’ll try to have a couple of great shows this week, and certainly, there has been a lot of interest in what’s happening in AEW in it and out of the ring.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)