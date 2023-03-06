Tony Khan Asked About Kenny Omega’s AEW Contract Status

Kenny Omega’s future in AEW has been the topic of much discussion in recent weeks as it was thought that his contract was going to expire in late January. However, AEW extended the contract to cover the time he was absent due to injury. How much longer he has on the extended time is uncertain.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is interested in signing Omega once he is free to speak. According to reports, Omega is open to signing with the rival promotion.

At AEW Revolution, The Elite lost the AEW Trios Titles to House of Black.

AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Omega’s situation while he was speaking with the media at the post-Revolution media scrum. Although he has stated that he does not discuss the contracts of wrestlers, he had praise for Omega.

Khan said, “I think Kenny Omega is one of the best wrestlers in AEW history. He’s one of the most decorated wrestlers,” Khan stated. “To have somebody who’s been World Trios Champion and had a great match defending that title tonight. World Tag Team Champion and the World Champion. He’s done everything you can do as a World Champion in this company, and also the IWGP US Champion, and this year alone, he’s had some of the best matches in the world. I thought it was an excellent match on the pay-per-view tonight. He started the year with a great match versus Will Osprey at [NJPW] Wrestle Kingdom. Kenny Omega can do anything he sets his mind to. He’s one of the best stars in the world, and I hope he’s here for a very long time.”

You can watch the complete media scrum below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)