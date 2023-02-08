Tony Khan Believes AEW Will Receive a “Very Lucrative Deal” for Its Media Rights

Since launching in 2019, AEW has enjoyed great success. The company quickly signed a TV deal with WarnerMedia to air its premier weekly show, Dynamite, before launching Rampage in 2021. Dynamite was moved from TNT to TBS at the start of 2022.

The media rights agreements between AEW and WWE with their partners will both expire in 2024, making it a significant year for the wrestling industry. The businesses will start negotiating with TV networks this year in an effort to secure deals.

Khan provided his thoughts on the upcoming media rights negotiations during a conversation with Uproxx Sports. The president of AEW/ROH is certain that AEW will receive a large sum of money for its product.

He said, “We’ve done 174 episodes of Dynamite, 80 episodes of AEW Rampage, our 17th pay-per-view event will be March 5 in Revolution, so we’ve done hundreds and hundreds of hours of AEW content in our library. I also purchased Ring of Honor last year, which is a great promotion with over 20 years of history, thousands of hours of video in their library. So overall, AEW has access to so many great wrestling events, including some events that are widely considered to be some of the best wrestling events of all time. There’s a lot of interest in this library as well as the new weekly content we continue to produce each week, and I do think there’s a lot of demand for the library and it makes a lot of sense for us to try to make that AEW library available to fans all over the world on demand.”