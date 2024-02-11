Tony Khan Believes AEW’s Product Is The Best It Has Ever Been

In an interview with SportsGrid, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the brand’s performance leading up to the 2024 Revolution PPV event.

“I think right now is the best AEW has been. In Q1 2024 going into Revolution, it’s an exciting time for the Wrestling business. There are a lot of crazy things happening, and it’s a really important time in wrestling for a variety of reasons. Some things outside of wrestling that are bigger than wrestling. But for us, we’re doing the best wrestling we’ve ever done in AEW right now.”

“I really believe that the Continental Classic, it was something I wanted do for a long time, but it was just the right time, we had the right group of wrestlers and the ability with 5 hours of TV now with Collision and I think we’ve found a great groove in 2024. It’s been, in my opinion, like you said, the vibes around the company are strong as they’ve ever been. I don’t know if it was trying out different styles, different things, but I know that we’ve hit on something right now that is some of the best AEW we’ve ever done.”



