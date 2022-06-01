Tony Khan Believes MJF Has Been a Huge Part of AEW’s Success

As PWMania.com previously reported, earlier this year, it was reported that MJF is unsatisfied with his AEW contract and wants to be paid more.

AEW President Tony Khan was asked by Andreas Hale on The Corner podcast if he could address the situation with the company and MJF:

“I can’t…he’s been a big part of the company from day one, but I can’t really speculate on what he’s been saying about stuff that is unrelated to his match with Wardlow. It’s not related to what we’re talking about on television.”

Khan was also asked if MJF’s public statements surprised him:

“No, I’m not surprised, for a variety of reasons. Coming out of this weekend, as of now and everything he’s done in AEW, he’s been a huge part of the success of the company and he’s signed here for a long time. It’s 2022, and 2024 is a long way away.”

MJF was spotted by fans at LAX (Los Angeles International Airport) on Tuesday. Dynamite takes place tonight in Inglewood, California, and AEW confirmed today that MJF will appear on the show.

