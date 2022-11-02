Tony Khan Believes Renee Paquette Has Taken AEW to Another Level

In order to promote tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, AEW President Tony Khan made an appearance on the Busted Open Radio show earlier today.

Renee Paquette has reportedly improved the flow of the show at AEW, allowing things more room to breathe as a result, according to Tommy Dreamer.

Tony Khan agreed, saying, “I totally agree. I do think that’s the case. Since she came in Toronto about 3 weeks ago, I think it’s been outstanding. I totally agree with you that these last 3 weeks that Renee has really helped take the show to another level. We’ve seen a lot of great segments, both live interviews, and interviews backstage. Tonight in particular I’m really excited for a sit-down interview with Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, and Saraya and they are both gonna talk to Renee…”

For tonight, AEW has announced the following lineup:

* Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

* Renee Paquette sits down with Saraya and Britt Baker

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed host a Daddy Ass Birthday Bash for Billy Gunn

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Marina Shafir

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defends against Brian Cage

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends in a Triple Threat against Luchasaurus and AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix. The winner will get to pick their dream opponent for the All-Atlantic City Dream Match on Friday’s live AEW Rampage from Atlantic City, NJ

* ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against a former ROH champion to be revealed

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty in a World Title Eliminator Match

