Tony Khan Believes WWE Is Still “Tampering” With AEW Contracts, Triple H Seemingly Reacts

During an appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show in 2023, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the competitiveness between WWE and AEW. Khan stated as follows:

“I’ve got a lot of wrestlers who come to me and allege that WWE reached out to them to tamper with their contracts and ask them to break their contracts. I can’t confirm that specifically. I can only tell you what the wrestlers have come to me and said, but I’ve had multiple wrestlers and staff report that to me. It was very disturbing.”

Khan appeared on the show again this week and was asked if the alleged contract tampering was still occurring. Khan reacted as follows.

“I don’t think that it has. It’s still happening. I will reserve all rights when it comes to that, but I don’t think that it has [stopped]. I’ll leave it at that.”

Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared to acknowledge Khan’s words. Fans noticed that Sportskeeda.com’s Instagram account shared an image with the comment, which was “liked” by Triple H’s official account.

You can check out Khan’s appearance below: