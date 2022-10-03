Tony Khan Blasts Nick Khan, Comments On Big Week For AEW

Tony Khan is pumped up for a big week for All Elite Wrestling that is full of company-firsts.

Things kick off on Wednesday night with the three-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite, which will be a special extended version of the weekly AEW on TBS television program.

On Friday things continue with the first-ever live two-hour edition of AEW Rampage. They wrap up the same day after the weekly AEW on TNT show with the fourth installment of the AEW Battle of the Belts series.

“[Two] more different people we could not be,” Khan began in a tweet, which started off as a reply to a fan who confused the AEW and ROH President with WWE executive Nick Khan.

From there, he continued his Twitter response with a final remark on the topic before switching focus to the aforementioned week-of-firsts for AEW.

“Here’s to not being two-faced,” he wrote. “Plus, here’s to a big week of AEW on TV, the AEW Dynamite 3 year anniversary Wednesday on TBS, our first XL 2 hour, 15 minute episode ever! [Plus this] Friday [will be] the first ever live two-hour AEW Rampage [and] Battle Of The Belts on TNT!”

Check out the actual tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of AEW and ROH President Tony Khan.