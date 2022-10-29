Tony Khan Boasts About AEW Dynamite Ratings, Hypes Tonight’s Live AEW Rampage Show

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns to TNT this evening with their weekly one-hour AEW Rampage program.

Tonight’s show will feature Wardlow putting his TNT title on-the-line against Matt Taven, as well as Jon Moxley in an AEW Title Eliminator against Matt Menard of the J.A.S., Madison Rayne and Tay Melo will compete in a singles showdown, and Keith Lee of Swerve In Our Glory will be in action.

Ahead of the program, AEW President Tony Khan took to social media to deliver his final pre-show promotional push for the AEW Rampage episode while touting the success of recent AEW Dynamite ratings on TBS.

“Thanks to all who watch AEW on TV, we go LIVE on TNT for Friday Night AEW Rampage 10pm ET/9pm CT TONIGHT,” he began in a post shared via Twitter on Friday. “Dynamite was great Wednesday [plus] our great viewership continued!”

Khan continued, “10 months into 2022 vs 2021. Dynamite +10% total viewers, +7% age 18-49, +27% age 18-34. See you TONIGHT on TNT!”

Check out the actual post embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of AEW President Tony Khan, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight at 10/9c for live AEW Rampage results coverage from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.