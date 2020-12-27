Tony Khan, Braun Strowman, And Big E Comment On Brodie Lee Passing Away

Braun Strowman took to Instagram earlier tonight and reacted to the passing of his former Wyatt Family partner, Brodie Lee (Jon Huber, fka Luke Harper)

“I’m at a loss for words!!!! #RestWellBrother,” Strowman wrote on his personal Instagram account.

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan also paid tribute to Lee on social media.

“I’m devastated by the loss of Jon Huber, known to fans as Mr. Brodie Lee, formerly Luke Harper. Jon was a great man. His family came first, his loving wife Amanda & their sons Brodie + Nolan. He loved wrestling & was great at it, he loved you fans. Please keep him in your hearts,” Khan tweeted.

WWE IC Champion Big E also paid tribute to Lee, writing on Twitter, “I hope you all get to know someone like Jon. He was the biggest family man & someone who made me laugh daily. I’ll miss him every day for the rest of my life. I love you, Brodie, and I thank you so much for loving me.”

Big E made a few more tweets on Lee, which you can see below.

As noted before, Lee’s wife revealed that he passed away due to a non-COVID-19 lung issue. He was 41. You can click here and click here for the statements from Lee’s wife and AEW.

