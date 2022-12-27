Tony Khan Calls Out the “Worst” and “Fakest” Criticism of AEW Storytelling

AEW President Tony Khan addressed criticism of AEW storytelling during an appearance on the Grapsody podcast.

Khan said, “Wrestling fans are amazing, amazing, amazing people. But, I think in some ways… I think some wrestling fans… Before you are like ‘why is this match happening?’ They shouldn’t do this match. There’s no build.’ Maybe it’s the start of something. How do you know? Like, people, when we announced there’s going to be a trios royale and, you know, Mox [Jon Moxley] and Darius [Martin] are going to have a match. Well, first of all, they’re both going to be involved in this match. Maybe there’s going to be something there on Friday. We’ve already told you they’re doing something else. I saw someone says, like, this match was unnecessary. What does that mean? You say it’s not a way that people can watch TV anymore because every match has to have some kind of story to get into it. Well, what about the story that everyone wants to be the best? That’s how most sports are. There are storylines going into games and matches.

“And, the worst criticism, the fakest criticism, there was this criticism of like. People question if there were storylines in the show. Are you s**tting me? There are so many in every show! Out of five or six matches in a show, most of them will have those hooks. I gotta say, on next week’s show, every match will have a story going into it on Dynamite. Then there’s weeks where there could be a match with two wrestlers wrestling for the first time. But maybe it’s gonna lead somewhere for one of them, both of them, together or separately.”

You can check out the complete interview below: