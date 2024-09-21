Tony Khan Claims AEW Has “The Greatest Roster Ever” In Wrestling

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with Busted Open Radio about the decision to have Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet take place on AEW Dynamite’s five-year anniversary edition of Dynamite rather than a PPV event. Khan agreed that shows like Grand Slam and the five-year anniversary special are important events that deserve to have big matches.

“That’s why I think it makes perfect sense with these big stages. We have the greatest roster ever. There is an unlimited supply of huge matches. These are matches that have been building since the people arrived at AEW.”

“All In and All Out stand as two of our greatest pay-per-views, and I’m very excited going into WrestleDream about what’s happening in AEW. The future of the AEW World Championship is yet to be determined, but at Grand Slam, the future of AEW is at stake, and so much is on the line.”

You can check out Khan’s appearance below: