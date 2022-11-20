Tony Khan Claims CM Punk Never Requested for Colt Cabana to Be Moved From AEW to ROH

AEW President Tony Khan was asked if CM Punk asked for Colt Cabana to be moved from AEW to ROH after the 2022 AEW Full Gear PPV. Khan’s response was as follows:

“No, no. He never asked for that. He never asked for that. The first time it came up, I think you asked me that on a scrum call, and I wasn’t looking at you face to face. It was before Death Before Dishonor, I think. He never asked me that. I could have probably addressed it then. I just didn’t comment on it because wanted to keep talking about the wrestling that was on the show because Colt Cabana was wrestling on the show. You weren’t asking me specifically about the show, so I didn’t answer that there. But no.”

Khan also spoke about Cabana’s ROH title match against Chris Jericho.

“As far the match with Chris in Baltimore, I thought it made a lot of sense because we had the Ring of Honor championship series, and we had talked about Chris Jericho wrestling so many of the great names in Ring of Honor. When you talk about great people who have held championships in Ring of Honor, we brought in Bandido, Dalton Castle, a lot of great people. Tomohiro Ishii’s a great former Ring of Honor World TV Champion.”

“When we’ve been booking the shows, I’ve been using Colt Cabana, both as a coach and a wrestler in Ring of Honor. So I looked at the Ring of Honor roster, and Colt Cabana’s a very logical challenger because not only has he held the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship, but he’s also somebody who’s been wrestling in the new Ring of Honor, the 2022 Ring of Honor. He’s undefeated, he’s won both of his matches, so I thought he’d be a very logical challenger for Chris, and it’s also a good match.”

You can watch the complete media scum below:



(h/t to Wrestle Zone for transcription)