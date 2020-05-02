Tony Khan Clarifies His Creative Role In AEW

AEW President Tony Khan responded to fan comments regarding his creative contributions to AEW Dynamite:

Tony Khan is the booker. https://t.co/3PxgOGKc5G — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) May 2, 2020

No, not at all. I’m deep in the weeds. I write shows, lay out a large % of the stories, approve any and every segment that goes on the air, and I don’t just sit around and wait for people to pitch ideas to me. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 2, 2020