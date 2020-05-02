Tony Khan Clarifies His Creative Role In AEW

AEW President Tony Khan responded to fan comments regarding his creative contributions to AEW Dynamite:
Tony Khan is the booker. https://t.co/3PxgOGKc5G
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) May 2, 2020
No, not at all. I’m deep in the weeds. I write shows, lay out a large % of the stories, approve any and every segment that goes on the air, and I don’t just sit around and wait for people to pitch ideas to me.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 2, 2020
That’s a good observation, and yes, had to do a lot of reflection over the holidays to go into 2020 with a better and more organized process. And thank you very much for the kind words btw.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 2, 2020