Tony Khan Comments On AEW Dynamite Ratings

As noted, this week’s AEW Dynamite drew 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, ranking #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150. This was the best Dynamite audience since since September 29. The show drew a better key demo rating than other top programs on cable, including the Winter Olympics on the USA Network, and the NBA on ESPN.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to tout the Dynamite key demo rating and viewership, and commented on how grateful they are for the numbers.

“Thank you to everyone who watched #AEWDynamite yesterday, thanks to you + your support Dynamite on @TBSNetwork ranked #1 on cable Wednesday with our biggest total audience since September, we’re grateful for you wrestling fans! See you tomorrow on @TNTdrama at Friday #AEWRampage!,” he wrote.