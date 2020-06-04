Tony Khan Comments On AEW Fyter Fest and Next Week’s Dynamite

Tony Khan commented on the upcoming Fyter Fest shows which will be special editions of AEW Dynamite on July 1st and July 8th. Khan also commented on next week’s edition of Dynamite:

Fyter Fest is one of our biggest events of the year. The inaugural 2019 #FyterFest was the #2 customer acquisition day in @brlive history. This year we are bringing Fyter Fest to #AEWDynamite as a 2 week event, and the card will be ppv quality & it’s on the house, thank you fans! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 4, 2020