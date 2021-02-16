Tony Khan Comments On AEW Possibly Working With WWE

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During an appearance on the WrestleFetish podcast, AEW President Tony Khan commented on AEW possibly having a working relationship with WWE:

“They are more than welcome. As I have said, the forbidden door is open anytime. Just come and knock. If they were to knock on the door, then I would certainly be willing to let them in.”

“Come in, please! I would love that. I would love that. Come to Jacksonville, I’m begging you. I would love it.”

(quotes courtesy of SEScoops.com)

