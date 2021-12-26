Tony Khan Comments On An AEW Star That He Didn’t Understand At First

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan commented on Orange Cassidy:

“The thing I really love about Orange Cassidy is how great of a wrestler he is when he really wants to try. It’s what really made me fall in love with Orange Cassidy. I didn’t understand it at first either and I’ll be the first to admit that.”

“The first time I ever really talked to him was after a PWG show, I think. I had really not gotten to know him very well. I spent a lot of time with him and talking to him about how I saw the character and how I would want to see Orange Cassidy in AEW.”