Tony Khan Comments On Being Booker/Promoter Of The Year

AEW President Tony Khan was voted by readers of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter as both the Booker and Promoter of the Year. Khan and Cody Rhodes comments on Khan’s award wins:

Thank you to everyone working in @AEW + to the @WONF4W readers who voted me 2020 Booker of the Year + Promoter of the Year! The only other times that anyone won both in the same year were Vince 3x (98-00) & Baba 2x (90-91). I dreamed of this day for decades, thank you all so much — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 26, 2021